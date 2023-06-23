MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two vehicles were stolen and nine vehicles were broken into, according to Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On June 19-20 around 6:50 a.m., officers responded to a call involving a motor vehicle theft at Brinkley Heights Baptist Church, police said.
According to MPD, the suspects broke into nine vehicles including a blue 2017 Kia Optima which they used in the robberies.
The suspects returned over 20 times to the location driving a stolen burgundy SUV from 1 p.m. June 19 to 2 a.m. June 20, MPD said.
MPD urges you to contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information that can lead to an arrest.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Kidnapped man thrown from car during police chase, two teens and man arrested, MPD says
- Man dead after getting struck by two cars, police say
- TOSHA report shows the cause of FedEx worker's death
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives