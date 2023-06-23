ROSAMOND CHURCH THEFT

Stolen blue 2017 Kia Optima (left) and suspects drove burgundy SUV (right) 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two vehicles were stolen and nine vehicles were broken into, according to Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

On June 19-20 around 6:50 a.m., officers responded to a call involving a motor vehicle theft at Brinkley Heights Baptist Church, police said. 

According to MPD, the suspects broke into nine vehicles including a blue 2017 Kia Optima which they used in the robberies. 

The suspects returned over 20 times to the location driving a stolen burgundy SUV from 1 p.m. June 19 to 2 a.m. June 20, MPD said.

MPD urges you to contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information that can lead to an arrest.

