MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was seriously injured after a shooting Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

At 5:07 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Richmond, according to MPD.

According to MPD, a woman was shot before being taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. 

Officers have one person detained, MPD said.

