MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was seriously injured after a shooting Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At 5:07 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Richmond, according to MPD.
According to MPD, a woman was shot before being taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
Officers have one person detained, MPD said.
FOX13 is still gathering information about the incident, and will continue to keep this story updated.
