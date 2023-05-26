Truck crash Hwy 51 Herndando

HERNANDO, Miss. - Two 18-wheeler trucks have crashed on Interstate 55 in Hernando, Miss., near the Commerce Street exit.

According to the Hernando Police Department, there were also eight cars involved in the crash.

Two people were sent to the hospital with no major injuries, police said.

Traffic travelling northbound has stopped, according to MDOT.

The collision happened sometime after noon.

FOX13 News is on the way to the scene.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News