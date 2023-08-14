Senatobia, Miss. - Senatobia Police officers moved a child to tears last week when they arrested and hauled him off to jail for urinating in public.
FOX13 spoke with the child's mother, Latonya Eason, about what happened and asked police why they felt the need to detain the boy.
She believe the officers went overboard.
Last Thursday, Aug 10, Latonya stopped by the Senatobia attorney's office for legal advice.
She said while she was inside an officer notified her that he caught her 10-year-old son, Quantavious Eason, urinating behind her car.
"I was like son, why did you do that? He said, 'Mom, my sister said they don't have a bathroom there,' I was like you knew better, you should have come and asked me if they had a restroom. He was like you handled it like a mom. He can get back in the car,” said Eason.
Eason said the responding officer was going to simply offer a warning. She said things went south when several other officers showed up moments later.
Eason said a lieutenant on the scene said the little boy had to go to jail for his actions.
"No, him urinating in the parking lot was not right, but at the same time I handled it like a parent and for one officer to tell my baby to get back in the car it was okay and to have the other pull up and take him to jail. Like no," Latonya said. "I'm just speechless right now. Why would you arrest a ten year old kid."
"I started crying a little bit. They took me down there and got me out of the truck. I didn't know what was happening," Quantavious said. "I get scared and start shaking and thinking I am going to jail.”
Quantavious said they held him in a jail cell. His mom said they charged him with child in need of services and then released him to her.
"That could really traumatize my baby. My baby could get to the point where he won't want to have an encounter with the police period," Latonya said.
FOX13 reached out Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler about the situation.
He sent over this statement:
We would like to address a recent incident involving the arrest of a 10-year-old child. In situations like these, the Youth Court Act guides how officers may deal with juveniles during enforcement encounters. The Youth Court Act allows officers to file a referral against a child as young as 7 years old if they are in need of supervision (which may also be based on delinquent acts), or 10 years old if they commit acts that would be illegal for an adult under identical circumstances (i.e., a “delinquent” act). The need to transport children from a scene depends on a variety of factors and the availability of reasonable alternatives. In this situation, an officer personally witnessed a 10-year-old child committing an act in public that would have been illegal for an adult under these circumstances. The officer did not observe a parent on the scene during the initial contact. The mother was located at a nearby business shortly thereafter and she was advised that her child was going to receive a Youth Court Referral for this matter. The officers then transported the 10-year-old to the police station to complete the paperwork where the child was released to the mother. The child was not handcuffed during this incident. Under these circumstances, it was an error in judgement for us to transport the child to the police station since the mother was present at that time as a reasonable alternative. Mistakes like this are a reminder in this profession as to the continual need for training and refreshers on the various topics that we encounter each day.
Quatavious received a youth court referral for the incident.
