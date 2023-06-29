MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The race is on for Memphis, Light, Gas & Water (MLGW) to get power restored to all customers who lost it during Sunday's severe thunderstorms which blew through the Mid-South at 80-90 mph.

3:23 Bartlett family among thousands in the Mid-South going through daily struggles in storm's aftermath The Madison family has two growing sons and said their power was restored Tuesday, but then it went back off Wednesday afternoon.

It didn't last long, but the hurricane-force winds left over 122K MLGW customers without power in their wake.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, MLGW said that 100K of those customers had their power safely restored.

But, that doesn't offer much comfort for the 22K customers still without power and the weather won't provide them any relief either.

On Thursday as those customers were still without power, temperatures pushed towards 100 degrees and an Excessive Heat Warning was issued for Memphis and the Mid-South - the first such warning for the area in nearly a year.

Even at night, the heat is on. Heat index temperatures for Thursday and Friday float around 95 degrees creating a potentially hazardous night's sleep for those without power.

1:41 Record-breaking nighttime temps could be problematic as heat wave sweeps Mid-South As a heat wave continues to grip the Mid-South, temperatures will continue to reach near-record levels on a daily basis. But it's not just the sweltering summer days that you need to be concerned about.

Partly leading to the massive power outages were the 350 damaged or broken poles. A row of such poles, bent over and learning to their sides, could be seen in the Wolfchase area immediately following the storm.

On Thursday, MLGW still had 528 outages including 500 in what the company called "smaller pockets of customers", many in Millington, Bartlett, Raleigh, Shelby Forest and Lakeland.

All those outages and damage, including two overturned planes, led Millington to declare a state of emergency.

Planes in Millington blown over by strong winds, fire department says The 75 mph straight-line winds that knocked out power to over 100,000 MLGW customers also overturned two planes in Millington, according to the Millington Fire Department.

Congressman Steve Cohen called on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to seek disaster assistance for Shelby County, saying that storm caused a total of $25M in damage.

Storm caused $25M in wind damage, leads Cohen to call for disaster assistance Congressman Steve Cohen is calling on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to seek disaster assistance for Shelby County following the severe thunderstorms that left widespread damage across the area.

MLGW said that there would be no disconnections due to non-payment on Thursday as the dangerous heat moved in and urged people to call and report their outages without assuming that MLGW is already aware of the outages in their area.