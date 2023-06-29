MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The race is on for Memphis, Light, Gas & Water (MLGW) to get power restored to all customers who lost it during Sunday's severe thunderstorms which blew through the Mid-South at 80-90 mph. 

It didn't last long, but the hurricane-force winds left over 122K MLGW customers without power in their wake. 

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, MLGW said that 100K of those customers had their power safely restored. 

But, that doesn't offer much comfort for the 22K customers still without power and the weather won't provide them any relief either. 

On Thursday as those customers were still without power, temperatures pushed towards 100 degrees and an Excessive Heat Warning was issued for Memphis and the Mid-South - the first such warning for the area in nearly a year. 

Even at night, the heat is on. Heat index temperatures for Thursday and Friday float around 95 degrees creating a potentially hazardous night's sleep for those without power. 

Partly leading to the massive power outages were the 350 damaged or broken poles. A row of such poles, bent over and learning to their sides, could be seen in the Wolfchase area immediately following the storm. 

On Thursday, MLGW still had 528 outages including 500 in what the company called "smaller pockets of customers", many in Millington, Bartlett, Raleigh, Shelby Forest and Lakeland. 

All those outages and damage, including two overturned planes, led Millington to declare a state of emergency. 

Congressman Steve Cohen called on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to seek disaster assistance for Shelby County, saying that storm caused a total of $25M in damage. 

MLGW said that there would be no disconnections due to non-payment on Thursday as the dangerous heat moved in and urged people to call and report their outages without assuming that MLGW is already aware of the outages in their area. 

