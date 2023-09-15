MEMPHIS, Tenn. - About $100,000 in jewelry was stolen a store on Winchester Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the jewelry heist happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 14.
Police said thieves caved in the front of Mr. Goldman Signature on Winchester Road and then destroyed several glass cases, running off with nearly $100K in stolen jewels.
The thieves were able to get in by using a white pickup truck to ram the front of the store, police said.
Four men with crow bars then jumped out of that truck and a silver SUV/crossover vehicle and ran in to ransack the store, according to police.
If you have any information about who is responsible for this burglary, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or call Memphis Police at 901-636-4500.
