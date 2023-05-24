MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tennessee Shakespeare Company has been approved for a $10,000 Arts Projects grant award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the 7th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series.
The Series will produce free, 90-minute performances of William Shakespeare’s fantastical late play The Tempest in non-traditional, outdoor venues throughout Shelby County in October with a multicultural cast of classical actors.
TSC’s Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series is among 1,130 projects across the country, totaling more than $31 million, that were selected during this second round of grant funding for Arts Projects during fiscal year 2023.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, including Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s 7th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD.
“These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”
Tennessee Shakespeare Company is the Mid-South’s professional, classical theatre soon to enter its 16th season in Memphis.
TSC’s Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series performs at a variety of outdoor venues, including those in Lakeland, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, downtown, Midtown, and East Memphis.
Over 1,600 Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series audience members were served this past season with Macbeth, a record for the Series.
“We are, as we have been each year, deeply grateful to the NEA for its continued support of TSC’s intrepid theatre work in non-traditional spaces, as well as in our public schools, in youth detention centers, and in the Memphis V.A. Hospital,” says TSC founder and Producing Artistic Director, Dan McCleary. “The NEA continues to help ensure TSC delivers on our dual missions of bringing Shakespeare performance to everyone in our community and of moving the arts closer to the center of every child’s formal education. If we can get one person to hear Shakespeare’s verse for the first time at each performance of this project, I deem it a success.”
For more information on other projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news. For more information on Tennessee Shakespeare Company, visit https://tnshakespeare.org/
