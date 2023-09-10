ATOKA, Tenn. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward after 169 firearms were stolen from a pawn shop in Tipton county.
The guns were stolen early Saturday morning from South End Gun and Pawn in Atoka.
"It's really terrifying that this is happening so close to home," Eric Dominquez, who makes ammunition and sells it to the shop, said. "You don't really see much around that type of crime that to where they are smashing and grabbing like that."
Dominquez said he's close with the store's owners.
"Everyone around here knows about Highway 51 Pawn Shop," he said. "They're a really great group of people."
Atoka police said it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
An officer on routine patrol saw a blue pickup truck backed up to the store on Highway 51.
As soon as the officer pulled into the parking lot, police say the truck sped off south down Highway 51 into Shelby County.
"Officers gave pursuit, and it became extremely dangerous, and they had to break it off," Anthony Rudolph, police chief for the Atoka Police Department said.
Chief Rudolph said the burglars used the truck to ram into the side of the building and break in.
He said it's crucial the burglars are caught as soon as possible.
"Guns in the hands of the wrong person and one criminal act is one too many," Rudolph said. "We're doing our due diligence."
Investigators said the truck is a blue pickup, possibly a GMC with rear end damage.
Anyone with information about this incident or identification of the individuals involved are asked to contact the ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov
or submit information anonymously via www.Reportit.com
.
Anyone with Information can also email Investigator Dan Jacobs with the Atoka Police Department at djacobs@townofatoka.com
, call (901) 395-9849 or (901)837-5302.