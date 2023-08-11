Police badge generic

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that the child was found. 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 11-year-old boy has been found after last being seen driving away in a gold car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said the 11-year-old was reported missing by his grandmother after driving away on Royal Wood Drive. 

The search for the child lasted nearly a day before police located him. 

MPD said the child was found safely in Cordova. 

