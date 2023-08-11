Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that the child was found.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 11-year-old boy has been found after last being seen driving away in a gold car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the 11-year-old was reported missing by his grandmother after driving away on Royal Wood Drive.
The search for the child lasted nearly a day before police located him.
MPD said the child was found safely in Cordova.
