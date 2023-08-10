Jaheim Wing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 11-year-old boy is reportedly missing after he was last seen driving away from a residence in an unknown car, the Memphis Police Department said.

The child's grandmother told Memphis Police the last time she saw him was Wednesday night. He was driving a gold-colored car near 3600 Royal Wood Drive.

His name is Jaheim Ewing and he is 5'4, 107 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has seen 11-year-old Jaheim, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News