MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars for putting a gun in plain view, leading to a boy shooting himself, according to Memphis Police.
On June 13 at approximately 10:35 a.m., police went to Le Bonheur after hearing about an 11-year-old boy was shot at a home on Hawkins Mill Road and Old Allen Street.
When officers arrived, they spoke to a man, Kortney Jones.
Jones admitted being at fault, police said.
Jones told police that he put a handgun on top of a fish tank, went to sleep, then was awoken by a gunshot.
It would later be reported that Jones was a convicted felon for a February 6, 2010 homicide.
The gun was disassembled and was thrown in a river, court records showed.
Kortney Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, convicted felon in possession of handgun, and tampering with evidence.
