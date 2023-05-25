MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Controversy and a family's outrage has emerged in Indianola, Miss., after an 11-year-old was shot by a police officer after he called 911 for help in domestic incident at home.
The shooting happened Saturday morning, May 20th.
Aderrien Murry is recovering in a Jackson hospital, his family says.
The boy's mother, Nakala Murry, told officers that when the father of one of her children returned home about 4 a.m., he was upset.
She told Aderrien to call the police and when an officer made the scene.
He called 911, and when the officer made the scene, he "had his gun drawn at the front door and asked those in side the home to come out of the house" she told reporters.
The boy was shot inside the home in the hallway.
No action has been done by the department to the officer. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation the shooting.
Body camera footage has not been release by the police.
The family is demanding that charges be made against the officer and he should be fired from his job.
CNN contributed to this article.
