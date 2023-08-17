MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is learning more about hospital data that shows just how many kids have been treated for gunshot wounds.
We’ve been informed by the staff at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital that 115 children were treated at the Memphis-area medical facility, just this year alone.
FOX13 is digging into this data following the arrest of a man who took the life of a 3-year-old little girl.
Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Smith was captured in Tullahoma, Tenn., Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, by the U.S. Marshals. Smith was wanted by the Memphis Police Department for first degree murder, criminal attempt first degree murder and firearms offenses for his role in the fatal June 20th shooting of 3-year-old Zoriana Brown.
“Over the years we saw a huge increase in firearm injuries, really starting back in 2017, but much worse in 2020 when the pandemic hit,” said Dr. Regan Williams, Medical Director of Trauma Services at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.
Data provided by the hospital shows this year alone, the medical facility treated 115 kids for gunshot wounds. We’ve learned, of that number, seven died from their injuries between the months of February and July. In 2022, there were 150 reported injured by gunfire and 158 in 2021.
Similar to this year, 2021 and 2022 statistics reveal seven kids died from their injuries. Dr. Williams told us her office is working with the City of Memphis to bring about solutions that would help curb violence in the area.
“A lot of people are doing wonderful things in the city. The University of Tennessee Health Science Center has some amazing programs that the Youth Advocacy Center works with that supports youth with mental illness and then youth who have a lot of adverse child experiences.
"Those are wonderful programs that try to support mental health,” Williams said.
In addition to mental health programs, Williams points out efforts toward interactive violent prevention programs.
“One of the big things that we need to do is get the guns off the streets.”
She explained many of the available programs help support families get kids back in school, while also increasing involvement in after-school activities.
