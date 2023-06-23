DeSoto County, Miss. - DeSoto County Sheriff's Department (DCSD) is cracking down on violators of the sex offender registry law.
DCSD's Investigation Division recently conducted checks on offenders at 220 addresses.
Twelve offenders were identified as violators, and officers arrested them after first getting search warrants.
Fugitive deputies, members of both SWAT and the U.S. Marshalls Service helped in the arrests.
