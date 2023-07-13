MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A pre-teen was one of four children arrested for carjacking a woman in Cordova, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the woman was carjacked around 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12 after a car bumped into the back of her car while driving on Germantown Parkway near Woodchase Road.
The woman pulled over and two boys came up to her Infiniti QX50, police said.
While one of those boys talked to the woman, another pointed a gun at her and demanded that she hand her the Infiniti, according to MPD.
Those boys drove away in her Infiniti, followed by other suspects in a gray car, MPD said.
That gray car, a Kia Sportage, had been stolen from the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Beale Street just about an hour before around 8:30 a.m., according to police.
A few hours later, around 1 p.m., officers tried to pull over carjacked vehicle at the intersection of Horn Lake Road and Mitchell Road near the Walker Homes neighborhood.
When officers hit the lights, they said the carjacked car sped off and a chase ensued. When they got to South Parkway and Monsarrat Street, police said four people bailed out of the carjacked car and ran off after running into a street sign.
A K9 unit and air support joined the search and all four were arrested, one of the children being taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital with non-critical injuries first, MPD said.
A 12-year-old boy was among the group and charged with carjacking and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
A 15-year-old boy was charged with theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, evading in an automobile, evading arrest on foot, not having a driver's license and leaving the scene of an accident.
Two 16-year-old boys were arrested. One was charged with theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and evading arrest on foot. The other faces most of the same charges but was not charged with evading arrest on foot and was, instead, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
