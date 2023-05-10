MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis family is asking for help after a senior citizen was attacked and killed outside his home.
FOX13 previously reported that Stephen Pearl, a worker at an East Memphis church, died after being brutally attacked over the weekend.
On Wednesday, the family was scrambling for answers and expressed frustration with the criminal justice system in Memphis.
“They were cowards and how they attacked him was brutal,” said Dion Koglin, the man's son-in-law.
Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Pearl was violently attacked right outside his home on Watson Street, police and family said.
“Our minds and heads are all still spinning. We just don’t understand why,” said Koglin.
Surveillance video from Memphis Police shows Pearl next to his car outside his home. A silver SUV pulls up next to Pearl, then men jumping out of the car to attack him.
When Memphis Police arrived, they found the 74-year-old unresponsive.
Pearl died at a hospital two days later.
“He laid all day Saturday and Sunday with seizures shaking. It traumatized the entire family, especially the women,” said Koglin.
Koglin said he reached out to Memphis Police, Mayor Jim Strickland’s office, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Memphis.
He said the only useful responses he received were from the MPD sergeant and Mayor Strickland.
"The sergeant told me this: they are targeting the Latino community," Koglin said. "They have been targeting them for over a month. The local prosecutor is giving these guys cashless bonds and letting them right back out of jail."
MPD told FOX13 that the suspects are still on the loose, but the investigation continues.
The DA’s office said because no arrests have been made, this case has not made its way to their office.
If you have any information about what happened Saturday, you can call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Pearl's family has added $10,000 to CrimeStoppers $2,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this case.
