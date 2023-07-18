COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A 13-year-old has been charged with aggravated arson after a Kroger in Collierville went up in flames.

The fire was set on July 11 around 5:30 p.m. at the store on Houston Levee Road, according to the Collierville Police Department (CPD).

The store reopened the following day.

Collierville Kroger reopened after fire, officials say The fire was reported at the grocery on Houston Levee and Winchester just before 5:30 p.m.

FOX13 reached out to Kroger on the day of the fire and a spokesperson for the company sent us the following statement.

“At Kroger, safety is our top priority for customers and associates. Our Houston Levee and Winchester road location will remain closed until the Fire Inspector provides approval to reopen. We are working with the local fire department to help with this ongoing investigation.”

CPD praised the Collierville Fire Department for their "quick response and knock-down of the fire," a blaze which had potential to do extensive damage, according to police.