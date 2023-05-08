Jaylen Troy Arjona

Jaylen Troy Arjona was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacturing, sale and delivery of a Schedule II drug along with four counts of money laundering. 

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Police in Tennessee seized about 14,000 fentanyl pills during a drug bust on Thursday, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department. 

Police said they teamed up with members of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to arrest 22-year-old Jaylen Troy Arjona outside of a Murfreesboro hotel. 

Investigators said that Arjona came to Murfreesboro to collect payment for the pills and also had five kilos of cocaine on him that he planned to sell. 

The investigation into the California man's drug dealing lasted several months and included three separate shipment of fentanyl pills throughout the U.S. mail, Murfreesboro Police said. 

Arjona was charged with two counts of manufacturing, sale and delivery of a Schedule II drug and four counts of money laundering. He was given a $150,000 bond. 

