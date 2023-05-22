CLARKSDALE, Miss. - 14 people were shot after a concert in Clarksdale, Mississippi over the weekend, according to Clarksdale Police Chief Robbie Linley.
Linley told FOX13 that 12 of those people, six men and six women, were shot on Delta Street around 2:45 a.m. All of those people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. As of Monday afternoon, all had been released from the hospital except for one woman who suffered a serious leg injury, according to the police chief.
The police chief said that the shootings stemmed from an altercation between a group of Coahoma County residents and a group of Tunica County residents. The two groups got into an altercation at a concert and then found each other again on Delta Street during Sunday's early-morning hours when the gunfire started.
Shortly after the bullets flew on Delta Street, around 3:10 a.m., a white Dodge Charger pulled up beside a man on West 2nd Street and suspects fired a single shot, hitting a man in the buttocks and non-critically injuring him, Linley told FOX13.
Meanwhile, between 3 a.m. and 3:15 a.m., Linley said a woman was shot near the intersection of Florence Avenue and Friars Point Road, the police chief said. She was also non-critically injured.
Chief Linley told FOX13 that authorities do believe all three incidents are connected though that has yet to be determined and no one had been taken into custody.
The police chief said that Clarksdale Police and the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office have put a plan in place to increase law enforcement on the streets of Clarksdale in order to keep the citizens of Clarksdale safe, prevent any further gun violence and deter any retaliation shootings.
Clarksdale Police called the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office to help investigate the string of shootings.
Chief Linley said that anyone with information about these shootings or the people responsible should call the Clarksdale Police Department's Investigative Division at 662-621-8152 and ask to be connected to an investigator.
