DYERSBURG, Tenn. - Two teenagers were among seven people arrested after Dyersburg Police executed a search warrant.

The raid took place Tuesday, August 1 on Perry Circle, according to the Dyersburg Police Department (DPD).

DPD said they found nine firearms including AR-15 style pistols, one of which being a "ghost gun" or un-serialized gun, body armor vest carrier, high-capacity ammunition magazines and drum magazines capable of holding 60 rounds of ammunition each. One of those guns had been stolen out of neighboring Lauderdale County, according to DPD.

A 14-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon for possessing two rifles and possession of a weapon under the influence.

A 16-year-old was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon for possessing two handguns, possession of a weapon while under the influence and simple possession of marijuana.

Five adults were also arrested in the bust.

Rachel Terry, 36, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon due to being under State Indictment and possession of a weapon under the influence.

Stefan Jackson, 22, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Christopher Terry, 18, was charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession of marijuana.

Travon Holder, 20, was charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Finally, Jaylien Kimble, 20, was charged with theft under $2,5000 (firearm) and possession of a weapon under the influence.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell said authorities spent seven hours planning and executing the search warrant and that the agency gathered about 50 pieces of evidence in that search.