MEMPHIS, Tenn. - While many Americans shoot off fireworks and enjoy this 4th of July holiday, one family is with their 14-year-old son at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
Brayden Burgess and his friend were playing with roman candles Sunday night. Brayden was standing just feet away from where the fireworks went off.
"I wasn't scared until I seen the blood out of my eye," Brayden told FOX13's Cierra Jordan. "Then I started freaking out a bit."
Brayden's mother immediately went into panic mode, she told FOX13, and drove two hours to Le Bonheur in Memphis.
"We got him underneath the water at first to get all the blood off him. Then I realized he really had bee shot. I told him to get in the car. Let's go," Tiffani Burgess said.
Brayden's mother told FOX13 that her son can only see out of the side of his eye and that there is a chance that her son may never gain all of the vision back in right eye.
Brayden's accident represents an alarming trend across the nation. In 2022, 10,200 emergency room visits were linked to fireworks across the United States, according to a student from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Most of those accidental injuries revolve around the eye and hand, said Chief Medical Officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital Dr. Dale Criner.
"People tend to hold them where they are not supposed to," Criner told FOX13. "They also can have severe burns. Clothes can catch fire. We do see facial and eye-related injuries. People can lose vision in these accidents."
The 14-year-old Brayden will undergo surgery at Le Bonheur on the week of July 4th instead of celebrating with friends and family.
