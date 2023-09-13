BRIGHTON, Tenn. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested after making threats to shoot up a high school, according to Brighton, Tennessee Mayor Stephanie Chapman-Washman.
A press release distributed by the mayor said that school resources officers at Brighton High School were made aware of a Snapchat post where threats were made to "shoot up the school".
Authorities identified the person who shared that post as a 14-year-old Brighton High School student from Atoka, the mayor said.
After police interviewed the boy, he was arrested and charged with making a threat of mass violence on school property.
The child was released to his parents and removed from school, according to the mayor.
