15 indicted in police sting targeting Memphis smash-and-grab burglaries, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fifteen people were indicted in a police operation that targeted "local mob-style smash-and-grab" burglaries, the Memphis Police Department announced Monday.
The MPD's Multi-Agency Gang Unit arrested dozens suspected of carrying out burglaries with sledgehammers and stolen vehicles used to "forcefully" to smash through storefronts and causing "significant damage" to businesses, police said.
"Operation Broken Bottles was launched in response to a surge in brazen and ruthless burglaries targeting liquor stores, clothing outlets, cell phone retailers, and smoke shops throughout the city," police said in a statement. "These crimes have caused significant financial losses to local businesses and instilled fear and insecurity in our community."
The operation resulted in 23 arrests for burglary of a business, auto theft, theft from a motor vehicle, unlawful possession and prohibited weapons, police said.
Police said that 25 more people believed to be "members of the core group that assisted in organizing the burglaries" were arrested.
Of those arrested, 15 people were indicted.
On Monday, the the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, the Shelby County Sheriff's Department Street Crimes Unit, and the ATF apprehended four of the 15 people who were indicted, police said.
Police said that one of those indicted has since turned himself in.
Eight of people indicted were already in custody at various facilities on unrelated charges, police said.
Police said that two of burglary suspects are still at large.
"Efforts made to effect these arrests are only a piece of our overall strategic crime reduction plan," Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said in a statement. "We remain laser-focused on arresting those who commit violent crimes against members of our community."
According to police, the following people were taken into custody: Stanley Rayner, 19; Montario Fifer, 19; Courtney Owens, 19; Samuel Childress, 31; Deon Byrd, 25; James Thomas, 41; Kamerin Triggs, 19; Jaylin Triplett, 19; Carl Turner, 25; Lawrence Anthony, 34; and Jaylin Bonds, 24.
Donya Webb, 21, was issued an indictment but because he was out on bond for a previous arrest, police said, adding he was not taken into custody Monday.
