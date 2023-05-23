CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back after being caught at the home of a former police officer with that man's daughter, according to the teen's mother.
Jacqueline Rash told FOX13 that her son Corenilius McGee Jr., 15, was shot and killed by the former officer near Park Lane and West Second Street in Clarksdale, Mississippi on Monday, May 22.
The Clarksdale Police Department confirmed that the deadly shooting involved a former police officer and called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) to assist in the investigation.
As of Monday night, the MBI was still gathering information.
Rash said that the man was upset that her son had been in a mutual relationship with his daughter.
Rash said that the former officer had warned the teen previously not to visit her at his home.
When he discovered McGee Jr. at his house visiting his daughter on Monday, the teen attempted to run away, Rash said, but the man fired a shot that struck him in his back as he was climbing the property's fence.
