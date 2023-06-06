MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The case against a teenager charged in the murder of John Materna, known as "The Watermelon Man," has been moved to adult court, Shelby County District Steve Mulroy said Tuesday.
Demarion Tackett, 15, is facing first-degree murder, aggravated robbery among other charges, records show. He was charged as a juvenile before Tuesday's announcement.
Tackett's court date is June 13, the DA said.
RELATED: Community mourns after 'Watermelon Man' died
Materna was selling watermelons at his usual spot on the corner of Wayne Avenue and Homer Street in The Heights neighborhood on May 15.
Around 9:15 that morning, he was shot in the stomach during a robbery, police and family said.
Memphis Police said a silver Infiniti with a paper tag that reads “RETIRED” pulled up to the corner where Materna was selling his watermelons.
RELATED: Beloved 'Watermelon Man' vendor fighting for life after being robbed, shot
Just 10 minutes before, police said the same silver Infiniti was believed to be involved in the robbery of another victim doing yard work.
On May 29, FOX13 learned Materna had died from his injuries.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot with rifle in own Berclair front yard after argument over parking spot, neighbors say
- ‘I couldn’t function’: Crooks with ties to Nigeria steal Memphis woman’s $77K house payment
- NLE Choppa's mom speaks after officials say rapper's 'Dream Court' destroyed by fireworks
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives