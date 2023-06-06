MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The teenager charged in the murder of John Materna, known by folks as "The Watermelon Man" was moved from juvenile court to adult court.
Demarion Tackett is facing first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and among other charges.
Tackett's court date is scheduled for June 13, the DA said.
RELATED: Community mourns after 'Watermelon Man' died
Materna was selling watermelons at his usual spot at the corner of Wayne Avenue and Homer Street May 15.
Around 9:15 in the morning, he was shot in the stomach during a robbery.
Memphis Police said a silver Infiniti with a paper tag that reads “RETIRED” pulled up to the corner where Materna was selling his watermelons.
RELATED: Beloved 'Watermelon Man' vendor fighting for life after being robbed, shot
Just 10 minutes before, police said the same silver Infiniti was involved in the robbery of another victim doing yard work.
Later on May 29, FOX13 learned Materna died from his injuries.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot with rifle in own Berclair front yard after argument over parking spot, neighbors say
- ‘I couldn’t function’: Crooks with ties to Nigeria steal Memphis woman’s $77K house payment
- NLE Choppa's mom speaks after officials say rapper's 'Dream Court' destroyed by fireworks
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives