MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 15-year-old boy charged with the murder of a beloved Memphis street vendor faces a laundry list of other charges.

Damarion Tackett, 15, faces 19 total charges, FOX13 learned during his court date on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

0:29 15-year-old charged as adult in shooting death of 'Watermelon Man,' DA says John Materna was selling watermelons at his usual spot on the corner of Wayne Avenue and Homer Street in The Heights neighborhood on the morning of May 15, when he was robbed and shot, according to his family and police.

A juvenile court judge read off those charges to Tackett, crimes the 15-year-old allegedly committed prior to shooting John Materna "The Watermelon Man" at the corner of Wayne Avenue and Homer Street on May 15.

Along with first-degree murder of Materna, Tackett has been charged with four counts of theft of property between $10,000 and $59,000 - vehicle, possession of burglary tools, vandalism under $1,000, vandalism between $2,500 and $9,999, theft of property under $1,000, carjacking, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of possession/ two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, attempting a dangerous felony and first-degree murder in perpetration of a felony.

2:04 Community mourns after 'Watermelon Man' died A Berclair community is mourning after a popular street vendor died.

A spokesperson with the office of Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told FOX13 that the DA's office has filed a notice of intent to seek transfer to adult court for Tackett.