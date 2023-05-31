Memphis, TN – A memorial started Tuesday in the Berclair neighborhood honors the life of John Materna, widely known as the Watermelon Man.

Materna was shot on May 15th during a robbery, according to police. The beloved street vendor died weeks later.

Memphis Police arrested and charged 15-year-old Demarion Tackett Tuesday evening. He has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a felony regarding a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Usually, police and FOX13 do not release the name of a suspect under the age of 18, but because of the violent nature of the crime an exception was made.

Neighbors were still coming out to the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Homer Street to place flowers at Materna’s memorial Wednesday morning. FOX13 spoke to several neighbors who are still processing the arrest of a teenager.

“It’s just crazy around here. It’s getting ridiculous,” Larry Arnold, a neighbor, told FOX13.

Arnold said he lives a few houses down from where Materna would setup his truck. He told FOX13 he heard the gunshots.

“I just heard one or two shots and then we came out. Me and a friend come out and came around. I guess the police and ambulance had already gotten here, but I thought he was going to be alright,” said Arnold.

Parris Jackson, also a neighbor, told FOX13 he thinks leaders with the City of Memphis and parents need to step in to stop the violent crime committed by teens.

“Parents need to be more aware of what their children are doing out here in these streets,” said Jackson.

SEE MORE: Community mourns after 'Watermelon Man' died

Jackson also believes there’s not enough activities for the youth to be involved in.

“Give them something to do. Instead of being out here you know, breaking into stuff and you know, they don’t have anything to do," he said.

Brittnie McClain has lived in Berclair for 30 years and knew Materna. McClain told FOX13 she used to watch Materna’s granddaughters.

“We need more people like him,” said McClain.

McClain told FOX13 she was shocked when she learned a 15-year-old has been charged with first degree murder.

“Oh my god it’s a child. I have a 16-year-old nephew and it’s like, oh my God, they’re supposed to be chasing girls or playing video games not out doing this stuff," she said.

To keep her late friends memory alive, McClain plans to host a candle light vigil where Materna would setup.

“I spoke to the church people and they’re going to try to get people out here singing and praying for the family and just try to light his life, keep his life going,” said Materna.

The candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday, June 4th at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Homer Street.