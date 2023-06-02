MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 15-year-old boy has been charged after killing a man in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Memphis Police went to a shooting call on Thursday around 9:12 p.m. near Lagena street and found a man with gun shot wounds.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
MPD said he later died on Friday from his injuries.
The boy is charged with reckless homicide, police said.
