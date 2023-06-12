MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 News has learned the ages of two teens who police said were shot and killed in a Southeast Memphis neighborhood.
Investigators said a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were killed over the weekend.
Police said it happened on Valleydale Drive.
Police said the shooters were four men who wore ski masks and hoodies.
“I just pray to God because like I just said we just walked through here so for y’all to come and just tell us that .. that’s scary … every time I walk I pray … nothing goes on because anything could happen to us. We could have been involved with this and we had nothing to do with this,” said a woman walking in the neighborhood on Monday.
Police said the shooters left the scene in a maroon-colored sedan.
Investigators have not said whether the victims were related nor have they offered a motive for the shooting.
On Monday, FOX13 spoke with several neighbors who were afraid to be interviewed out of fear of retaliation.
“I would say it’s like a peaceful neighborhood. I would just say certain people in this neighborhood don’t know how to act,” said a woman who lives in the area.
FOX13 attempted to speak with the family of the victims, but the family did not want to be interviewed.
