UPDATE: The 15-year-old girl was found safe, according to the Oxford Police Department. Thank you to everyone who helped bring her home safely.ORIGINAL STORY: (Edited to remove the name of the juvenile girl since she is no longer missing)
OXFORD, Miss. - A 15-year-old girl was reported missing in Oxford Miss., according to the Oxford Police Department.
The girl was last seen at 3:29 a.m., Sunday morning on South 16th Extended, officers said.
According to police, she was last seen wearing black shorts and a 'Taco Bell' shirt.
There has been no direction of travel or known vehicle at this time.
Police asks if you have seen her or have any information about her to call OPD at 662-232-2400.
