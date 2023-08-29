MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 15-year-old girl has been missing in Memphis for over a month.
Family of Madison Stevenson said that they have not seen the teen since July 28, 2023.
That's when she left home in the 5100 block of Blackwell Road to go to a friend's house and never returned, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Stevenson's family is offering a $500 reward for any information that brings the teen girl safely home.
Madison Stevenson stands about 5-foot-4 and weighs around 140 pounds with brown hair, long and curly or possibly in a bun, and brown eyes.
If you have any information about where Madison Stevenson is, you're urged you contact the Memphis Police Department.
