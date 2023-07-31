missing girl

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - A young girl was reported missing in Holly Springs, according to the Holly Springs Police Department.

The 15-year-old girl was last seen on July 31 in the area of Pinecrest Road and Cypress Court, officers said.

She was last seen wearing black and purple shorts and a black and purple hoodie, according to police.

Police said if you have seen her or have any information about her to call 911 or 770-345-5537. 

