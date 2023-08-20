OXFORD, Miss. - A 15-year-old girl was reported missing in Oxford Miss., according to the Oxford Police Department.
Kyla Banks was last seen at 3:29 a.m., Sunday morning on South 16th Extended, officers said.
According to police, she was last seen wearing black shorts and a 'Taco Bell' shirt.
There has been no direction of travel or known vehicle at this time.
Police asks if you have seen her or have any information about her to call OPD at 662-232-2400.
