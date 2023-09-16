MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child was injured after a shooting in Memphis early Saturday morning, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to a shooting on Getwell Road just after 3 a.m., MPD said.
According to police, a 15-year-old boy was located and taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
