MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A missing teen has been found dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI).

15-year-old Syqavius Hoyett was reported missing on August 18, and police said he was missing for two days when the report was released, according to TBI.

He was the grandson of Anneria Turman who was found on August 17 when Memphis Police responded to a man-down call at Silas and Eyers Road.

“She loved people and she was always trying to save people," said Andrea Busbee, Turman’s daughter. "She tried to save (Herman Hollis-Brown) him."

"It was pretty much over with in her head but she wasn’t going to put him out in the streets or anything like that."

The report of the missing teen was released by Memphis Police after his grandmother remains was found in Westwood.

Police said that on Aug. 17, a family member came to the wooded area where they discovered Turman’s body and told investigators Turman had custody of her grandson, Syqavius Hoyett.

Officers said an autopsy confirmed Turman was shot in the back of the head.

A reports stated officers then went to a home in the 4000 block of Glenbrook where Turman lived with her grandson and her boyfriend, Herman Hollis-Brown.

Officers said they noticed blood on the concrete near a side door.

As officers waited for the search warrant, they noticed Turman’s white Chrysler 200 drive by, the report said.

Officers said they stopped the driver, Hollis-Brown, and took him into custody.

Police said they noticed blood on the trunk lid leading down to the rear bumper.

According to an affidavit, officers said Hollis-Brown looked at family members who had gathered near the scene and told them, “I’m going to be gone for a while.”

Hollis-Brown was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, police said when Turman was found.

Memphis Police said Hollis-Brown will be charged with additional charges following the 15-year-old's death.