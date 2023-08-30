MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 15-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after yet another round of gunfire in Downtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said that the boy was shot around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of Wagoner Place and Union Avenue.
That child was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
The crime is the latest in a string of Downtown Memphis shootings that has heightened MPD's focus on safety in the area.
On August 13, eight people were shot when bullets started flying at the intersection of B.B. King and Peabody Place.
That Thursday, August 17, MPD released a new traffic plan in hopes of improving public safety in Downtown Memphis.
Parts of the plan included reducing the number of vehicles in Downtown Memphis, specifically on the weekends, by putting up barriers on certain streets and increasing the amount of officers on foot patrol in the areas surrounding Beale Street.
MPD also emphasized that the department had a "zero-tolerance" policy for cruising, drag racing, reckless driving, discharging a firearm, reckless endangerment and "pop-up" street parties.
On August 27, a woman died and two other people were injured after a round of gunfire on South Main Street.
