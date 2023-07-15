MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teen is dead after a shooting near Parkway Village, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, they went to a shooting call near 3400 Wild Rye Lane around 2:58 p.m. and found a boy with a gunshot wound.
He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.
FOX13 spoke with a man who lives in the area and shared words about seeing the crime tape and blue lights when arrived home.
“We losing these kids. These kids could grow up to be doctors and lawyers and what we need in the near future. We killing our own resources and don’t know it.”
MPD told FOX13 that the juvenile was a 15-year-old teenage boy.
This is an ongoing investigation.
