HORN LAKE, Miss. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested for carjacking people at an apartment complex in Walls, Mississippi early Thursday morning, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).
DCSO said the people the teen carjacked followed him to a BP Gas Station on Highway 301 and Goodman Road in Horn Lake.
At some point, a shot was fired, striking the 16-year-old in the hand, DCSO said.
Surveillance video from the gas station showed the people who had been carjacked pull into the BP behind the 16-year-old.
Two people jump out of the car and one person runs up to the alleged carjacker with a gun drawn before the teen runs off.
Other surveillance video shows the alleged carjacker running through a yard with a red scarf wrapped around his head.
The sheriff's office said that K9 units and a drone joined the search for the teen before he was arrested.
Authorities finally took him into custody around 9 a.m. on Brenda Cove in Horn Lake.
The 16-year-old was taken to Regional One to treat the gunshot wound to his hand.
