HORN LAKE, Miss. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested for after stealing a car from a Mississippi apartment complex, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).
DCSO said the people the teen stole the car from followed him to a BP Gas Station on Highway 301 and Goodman Road in Horn Lake.
At some point, a shot was fired, striking the 16-year-old in the hand, DCSO said.
Surveillance video from the gas station showed the people who had their car stolen pull into the BP behind the 16-year-old.
Two people jump out of the car and one person runs up to the teen with a gun drawn before the he gets out and runs away from the alleged stolen car.
Other surveillance video shows the teen running through a yard with a red scarf wrapped around his head.
The sheriff's office said that K9 units and a drone joined the search for the teen before he was arrested.
Authorities finally took him into custody around 9 a.m. on Brenda Cove in Horn Lake.
The 16-year-old was taken to Regional One to treat the gunshot wound to his hand.
