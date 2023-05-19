WATCH: Boy seriously hurt after shooting in South Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teen boy is dead after gunfire in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said the 16-year-old boy was shot on Cane Meadow Circle in South Memphis around 5:30 p.m. 

The child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died the next day, according to police. 

The shooters took off in a black car, police said, though no other suspect information has been released.

As of May 19, 12 children had died in gun-related incidents in Memphis during 2023. 

