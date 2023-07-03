COPUAH COUNTY, Miss. - A 16-year-old from Memphis was killed in a car crash over the weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).
On July 1 at approximately 4:35 a.m., MHP troopers went to the scene of a crash on I-55.
When officials arrived, they saw a 2019 Ford Box truck, a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer, and a 2016 Chevrolet Impala.
All three vehicles were traveling north on I-55, MHP said.
According to officials, the Ford crashed into the Freightliner, resulting in the passenger of the Ford getting ejected from the vehicle.
After getting ejected, 16-year-old Brian Hall Jr. was hit by the Chevrolet.
Hall was pronounced dead at the scene, MHP said.
MHP also said that the Ford driver was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.
This is still an ongoing investigation with MHP.
