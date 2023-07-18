MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thirty-five individuals were arrested July 13 in sweeping, joint effort by several Memphis Police Department divisions.
Called "Operation Don't Poke the Bear," the canvassing of the area for fugitives and drug dealers led notably to the arrest of a 16-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder.
As of 11:30 a.m. on July 18, a FOX13 News search indicates that of the 35 arrested, 18 are in jail, 16 have posted bond and one is either no longer in jail or don't have their cases listed in the Shelby County Court system.
Law officials included detectives with the organized crime unit, project safe neighborhoods, fugitive unit and auto theft task force, according to MPD.
The range of charges filed against the persons arrested included violations of parole, domestic assault, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, theft, drugs, arson, forged auto license, felony in possession of a firearm, child abuse and vandalism.
The operation yielded police with 1.5 grams of cocaine, 113 Ecstasy pills, 4 grams of fentanyl and 221 grams of marijuana, MPD said.
Below is a list of those arrested:
- Jaricus Selmon (22) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Domestic Assault - Bodily Harm
- Tommie Hollis (46) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Violation of Parole
- Robert Weaver (51) was charged with the following:· Warrant: Violation of Parole
- Arken Summers (40) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Domestic Assault – Bodily Harm
- Michael Belew (26) was charged with the following: · Evading Arrest· PCS W/I Man/Del/Sel to wit: Cocaine· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia· Warrant: Evading Arrest· Warrant: PCS W/I· Warrant: Tampering with Evidence
- Toni Madison (37) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Assault – Bodily Harm
- Courtney Harris (36) was charged with the following:· Warrant: Failure to Appear
- A 16-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with the following: · First Degree Murder (2 Counts) · Warrant: Theft of Property $10K-$60K
- Precious Whitfield (19) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Aggravated Assault
- Lamesha McMoore (33) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Theft of Merchandise under $1,000
- Anthony Burns (18) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Aggravated Assault · Warrant: Reckless Endangerment – Deadly weapon · Warrant: Vandalism $1,000 or Less
- Crystal Ward (37) was charged with the following: · PCS W/I Marijuana PCS W/I Ecstasy · Warrant: Aggravated Assault
- Devin Ivy (31) was charged with the following: · PCS W/I Marijuana · PCS W/I Ecstasy · Tampering with Evidence
- Michael Taylor (70) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Arson
- Ladarrius Roberts (20) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Theft of Property $10K-$60K (4 Counts) · Warrant: Theft of Property $2,500-$10K · Warrant: Theft of Merchandise · Warrant: Intentionally Evade Arrest in Auto (2 Counts) · Warrant: Domestic Assault
- Tony Sykes (27) was charged with the following: Warrant: Theft of Property $2,500-$10K · Warrant: Theft of Merchandise $10K-$60K · Warrant: Alter / Forge Auto Plate· Warrant: Criminal Simulation $2,500-$10K
- Dmarco Teal (24) was charged with the following: Warrant: Failure to Appear· Warrant: Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
- Tarsha Ivory (24) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Child Abuse/Neglect under 6 Years Old
- Mary White (42) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Probation Violation · Warrant: Aggravated Assault · Warrant: Vandalism $1,000 or Less
- Dannaer Beard (47) was charged with the following and taken into Federal Custody: · Warrant: Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm
- Deangelo Jones (30) was charged with the following and taken into Federal Custody: · Warrant: Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm
- Alfoeza Jones (46) was charged with the following and taken into Federal Custody: · Warrant: Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm
- Khamron Roberts (24) was charged with the following and taken into Federal Custody: · Warrant: Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm
- Barry Medlock (24) was charged with the following: · Warrant: PCS W/I Methamphetamine · Warrant: Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Jerome Moss (47) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance (3 Counts)
- Arterious Walker (24) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance
- Derrion Daniel (27) was charged with the following: · Warrant: PCS W/I Methamphetamine
- Marcus Knox (39) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance
- Varreous Ruby (33) was charged with the following:· Warrant: Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance
- Marcus Mcintyre (42) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance (2 Counts)
- Larico Johnson (43) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance
- Kevin Summers (34) was charged with the following: Warrant: Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Cocaine
- Pedro Grayer (44) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Cocaine
- Brandon Seaborn (30) was charged with the following:· Warrant: Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance · Warrant: Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Cocaine
- Kendrich Henderson (48) was charged with the following: · Warrant: Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Cocaine
