HORN LAKE, Miss. - Local authorities respond to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in Walls, Miss., on Thursday to learn a person has been carjacked, officials said.
Sometime Thursday morning, a 16-year-old allegedly stole a car from BP gas station in Horn Lake, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
Video shows two cars pull into the gas station. Two people get out of the second car and one of those people runs over to the first car with a gun drawn before the driver runs off.
The teen was followed by the people they stole the car from to the BP Gas Station located at HWY 301 and Goodman Road in Horn Lake, officials said.
Other surveillance video shows someone with a red scarf wrapped around their head running through a yard.
According to authorities, the teen ran from the car on foot which prompted K9 units and a drone search.
He was arrested about 9 a.m. on Brenda Cove in Horn Lake.
The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was sent to Regional One Hospital. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said it's still unclear who fired the shot which injured the 16-year-old.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.
