OXFORD, Miss. - A 17-year-old will be tried as an adult after three people were shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi, police said.
The gunfire rang out on Sunday, May 20 just after 1:30 a.m. at the Holly Hills Apartments off of Church Street, according to the Oxford Police Department (OPD).
OPD said multiple gunshots were fired in the parking lot and three people were shot, all suffering non-critical injuries.
Sean Gathright, a 17-year-old from Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with aggravated assault.
He was given an initial bond of $50,000.
OPD said that another juvenile has also been charged through Youth Court.
