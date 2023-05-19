MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 17-year-old boy died five days after an overnight shooting in Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded midnight May 14 to a shooting on Mt. Moriah Road near Clarke Road and found someone had been shot.
Police said the boy was taken to Regional Health One in critical condition.
On Friday afternoon, police said that the boy had died.
No other details were released in the ongoing police investigation.
Twelve children have died in Memphis from gun-related incidents in 2023, according to police.
