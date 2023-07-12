SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A 17-year-old girl ran away with her 1-year-old son and Southaven Police are asking for the public's help bringing the pair home safely.
Southaven Police said that 17-year-old Asia Slaughter ran away from her home on Oaklawn Place on June 23, 2023.
As of July 11, the mother and son were still missing, according to Southaven Police.
The 17-year-old left the home with her 1-year-old son, Aiden, police said.
Southaven Police asked anyone who knows where the mother and son are to give them ca call at 662-383-8652 or to email Southaven Police at tips@southaven.org.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man charged with murder of Campbell Clinic doctor in Collierville
- Two people dead after stolen car crashes in Parkway Village, police say
- Woman steals from former police officer after he falls dead in front of her, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives