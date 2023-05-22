MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the lookout for a missing teenager and her 1-month-old baby.
The 17-year-old was last spoken to by her mother on May 21st at about 9:15 p.m., police report.
Marissa Clark lives on Celt Cove in Oakhaven near the Memphis International Airport.
Clark was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.
The mother said the juvenile and her baby were intending on going to someone's house on Ruthie Cove in Northaven.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the MPD at 545-2677.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Unlucky Class of ‘13: Overton High School reunion in jeopardy after money 'mishandled'
- Boy shot to death in downtown Memphis, MPD says
- At least five children dead or injured in one week spate of shootings in Memphis
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives