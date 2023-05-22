MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenager was shot to death near Beale Street.
On May 20 at approximately 11:20 p.m., Memphis Police went to a shooting call on South 4th Street and Peabody Place, near the FedExForum.
When officers arrived, a 17-year-old boy was found on the ground shot.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH).
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Unlucky Class of ‘13: Overton High School reunion in jeopardy after money 'mishandled'
- Boy shot to death in downtown Memphis, MPD says
- At least five children dead or injured in one week spate of shootings in Memphis
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives