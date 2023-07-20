MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 173 shell casings were found after bullets sprayed in the Nutbush neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.
Memphis Police released video showing the moments several suspects started firing at homes and cars.
They hope the public can help them find the shooters.
It all unfolded on the 3900 block of Wales Avenue across the street from Jackson Elementary School.
FOX13 talked to residents on Thursday about the shootings.
"I'm not safe or my cereal or Kashi is safe," a neighbor said. "That's all I can say."
The neighbor said he found bullet holes in his front door, in his windows and even in a box of Kashi cereal.
"Other than the TV and the, like, bullet holes in my front door," he said, "I guess, I'm more taken about my cereal because if your cereal is not safe, you're not safe."
Surveillance video shows the moments several people started shooting at homes and cars on Wales Avenue before 4 a.m. Sunday.
Police said the suspects got out of four different cars and collectively fired at least 173 bullets.
"It sounded like a wild west shootout," said Kerry Mitchell of Memphis.
Mitchell lives next door to the school. Though he was thankful his house wasn't hit by the gunfire, he wanted to know why the suspects targeted his neighborhood.
"Just chill out and enjoy the summer and stop doing what you're doing, 'cause it's a problem," he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
