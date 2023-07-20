Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND EASTERN SHELBY COUNTIES... At 517 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Millington, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Eads, Ellendale, Macon, Oakland, Piperton, Rossville, Moscow, Williston, Fisherville, Canadaville, Kirk and Hickory Withe. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi... Northwestern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi... Southwestern Fayette County in Tennessee... Southeastern Shelby County in Tennessee... * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 412 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Memphis, Southeast Memphis, Midtown Memphis, Whitehaven, Southwest Memphis, Downtown Memphis, Piperton, Rossville, Capleville, Parkway Village, White Station, Fairhaven, Plum Point, Handy Corner and Cayce. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR